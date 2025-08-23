Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $44.01 Million Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 8.23% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $44,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $463,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $39.84.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

