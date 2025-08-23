Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $44.15 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,325 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $44,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.3%

EXPD stock opened at $119.9110 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

