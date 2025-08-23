Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.83% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $43,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,892,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UITB opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

