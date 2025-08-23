Raymond James Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,415,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $37,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AROC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Archrock Stock Performance

Archrock stock opened at $25.2150 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $30.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 17.17%.Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Archrock declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

