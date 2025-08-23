Raymond James Financial Inc. Lowers Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.68% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $37,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.3% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 124.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 61,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $975,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 600,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,312,912.14. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,465. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 6.6%

SITE stock opened at $147.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $160.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.07.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

