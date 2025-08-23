Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 1,106,091 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 231.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106,091 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $41,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYLD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 361,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

