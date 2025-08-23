Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 59,219 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,219 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF worth $42,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.53 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

