Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 844,776 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 113.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844,776 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.95% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $41,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

