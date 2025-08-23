Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 9,839 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF $PFM

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 842,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $38,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1885 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

