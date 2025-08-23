Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in The AES Corporation $AES

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,187,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of AES worth $39,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AES by 33.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AES by 5.1% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in AES by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 94,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AES. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.4650 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The AES Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

