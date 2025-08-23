Raymond James Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. $ARIS

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $36,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 478.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3,062.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

ARIS stock opened at $23.8950 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $124.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.68 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

