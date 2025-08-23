Raymond James Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,225 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $44,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 4.1%

ARKK stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

