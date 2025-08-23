Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 105,924 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,062,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,924 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $40,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.