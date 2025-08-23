Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 11,892 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,892 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $40,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,052,000 after buying an additional 152,128 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 40,489.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after buying an additional 1,004,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 936,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after buying an additional 91,973 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 862,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,284,000 after buying an additional 849,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 862,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,519,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $339.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $280.86 and a 12-month high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

