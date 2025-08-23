Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 131,682 Shares of AAON, Inc. $AAON

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131,682 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.60% of AAON worth $38,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 114.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAON by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $144.07.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $311.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

