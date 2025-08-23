Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 30,630 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $37,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,147,000 after purchasing an additional 91,777 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 190,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $80.5590 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

