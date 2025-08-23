Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 57,672 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,672 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $37,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $31.04.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

