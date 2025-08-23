Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $42,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $193.4870 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.27.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

