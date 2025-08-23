RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RELX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.
View Our Latest Report on RELX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RELX Stock Performance
NYSE RELX opened at $48.4140 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. RELX has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
RELX Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2634 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. RELX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.
RELX Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RELX
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- TJX Stock Price Hits Fresh High, Signals More Highs to Follow
Receive News & Ratings for RELX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RELX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.