RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RELX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in RELX by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RELX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RELX by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in RELX by 522.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in RELX by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RELX opened at $48.4140 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. RELX has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2634 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. RELX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

