RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on RenovoRx from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

RenovoRx Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of RNXT opened at $0.9403 on Friday. RenovoRx has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.6899. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ramtin Agah purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 734,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,244. This trade represents a 2.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RenovoRx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares during the period. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

