Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Allegion stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Get Allegion alerts:

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Allegion Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE ALLE opened at $172.2950 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $172.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.28. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Allegion by 78.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.