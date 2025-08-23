Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chevron stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.8970 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.66. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $272.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

