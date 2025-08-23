Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Employers stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Get Employers alerts:

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Employers Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:EIG opened at $43.7270 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. Employers Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Institutional Trading of Employers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth about $9,814,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth $7,451,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Employers by 93.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 264,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 126,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 5,792.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 106,879 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Employers

Insider Buying and Selling at Employers

In other news, EVP John M. Mutschink sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $98,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,789 shares in the company, valued at $972,035.68. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.