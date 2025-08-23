Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Northern Trust stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS stock opened at $130.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.80. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $133.00.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 48,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,742,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $117.08.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

