Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Spire stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Get Spire alerts:

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Spire Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:SR opened at $77.9150 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 67.82%.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Spire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spire

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.