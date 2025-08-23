Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Carlisle Companies stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock opened at $397.7090 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.17. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 527.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSL. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.