Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GSK stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

GSK Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.1450 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. Research analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.4206 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of GSK by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,651,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,046,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 201.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,270 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,360.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,795 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth $67,267,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,338,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,395,000 after buying an additional 1,306,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.38.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

