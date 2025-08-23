Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Monster Beverage stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $62.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. CICC Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 647.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

