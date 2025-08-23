Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sony stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

SONY opened at $28.5750 on Friday. Sony Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.During the same period last year, the business posted $189.90 earnings per share. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Sony by 536.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 97,130 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Sony by 435.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 582,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 473,700 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sony by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony by 386.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 729,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 481,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 112,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

