Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Taylor Morrison Home stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

NYSE TMHC opened at $69.4110 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $636,155.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,710.86. This trade represents a 40.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

