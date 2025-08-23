Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in HDFC Bank stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $73.9720 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $57.78 and a 12 month high of $79.61.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 988.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

