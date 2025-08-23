Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Essent Group stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $63.9050 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $319.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.46 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 56.36%.Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 6,451 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $404,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,050.48. The trade was a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $146,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,788.35. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,950 shares of company stock valued at $919,651. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Essent Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Essent Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1,765.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

