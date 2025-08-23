Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lincoln National stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of LNC opened at $41.9140 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cfra Research upgraded Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,691.35. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,697 shares of company stock worth $1,959,862. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Lincoln National by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

