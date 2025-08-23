Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Repligen stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Get Repligen alerts:

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $124.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Repligen Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.96 and a 52-week high of $182.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $182.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.62 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens raised shares of Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $193.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repligen

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,834.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,834. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,136,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,027,165,000 after buying an additional 743,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Repligen by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 918,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,227,000 after purchasing an additional 594,189 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3,219.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 413,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after acquiring an additional 400,970 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,428,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,492,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.