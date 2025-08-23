Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Southside Bancshares stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $31.1980 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $938.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.68. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Southside Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1,083.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 867.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2,858.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 223,400.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

