Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Campbell’s stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Campbell’s Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CPB stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The Campbell’s Company has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Campbell’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Campbell’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.950-2.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell’s by 923.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell’s in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Campbell’s by 77.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell’s by 66.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Campbell’s Company Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

