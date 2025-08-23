Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Unum Group stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $69.8750 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $84.48.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.15.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

