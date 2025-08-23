Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Selective Insurance Group stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.50%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Joseph Eppers purchased 1,402 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $107,701.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,635.44. This trade represents a 12.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccarthy purchased 2,500 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.42 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,315.32. This represents a 15.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,602 shares of company stock worth $817,440. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 target price on Selective Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

