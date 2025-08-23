Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Metagenomi Q3 Earnings

Get Metagenomi alerts:

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Metagenomi in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metagenomi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Metagenomi’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Metagenomi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Metagenomi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Metagenomi from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Metagenomi Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MGX opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $72.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.12. Metagenomi has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Metagenomi had a negative return on equity of 37.84% and a negative net margin of 257.99%.The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 million.

Institutional Trading of Metagenomi

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGX. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metagenomi by 260.1% in the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 952,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 687,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metagenomi by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 249,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its stake in Metagenomi by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 508,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,652 shares during the period.

About Metagenomi

(Get Free Report)

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.