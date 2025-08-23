Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,740 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 20,133.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1,261.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

REZI opened at $33.9960 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.16.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay L. Geldmacher sold 47,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,486,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 519,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,261,068.81. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 35,398 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,108,311.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 155,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,308.16. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,060,707 shares of company stock valued at $177,795,316 and have sold 132,688 shares valued at $3,976,654. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

