Roth Capital Has Bearish Forecast for NMG Q3 Earnings

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report released on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

Shares of NYSE NMG opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.5747. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the first quarter worth $45,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

