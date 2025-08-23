Roth Capital Has Bullish Outlook for DGII FY2025 Earnings

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Digi International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Digi International’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Digi International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Digi International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Digi International Stock Performance

Digi International stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. Digi International has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Digi International by 2,297.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 228,089 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 9,344.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 108,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 107,464 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,322,000 after purchasing an additional 95,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth $2,226,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

