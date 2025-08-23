Roth Capital Weighs in on Blink Charging Q3 Earnings

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blink Charging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Blink Charging stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.96. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 203.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

