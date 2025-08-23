Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $578.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.06 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

