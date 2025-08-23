Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Neogen Corporation $NEOG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Neogen by 1,495.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 44.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Neogen Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEOG. Zacks Research raised Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

