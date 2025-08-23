Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 196,266 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 699,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.7450 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.42 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGAU has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

