SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Down 27.1% in July

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 70,100 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded SCWorx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

NASDAQ WORX opened at $0.3180 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. SCWorx has a 12-month low of $0.2635 and a 12-month high of $3.31.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 58.42% and a negative net margin of 105.74%.The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCWorx stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

