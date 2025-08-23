SCYNEXIS Q3 EPS Boosted by Brookline Capital Management

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for SCYNEXIS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 43.04% and a negative net margin of 599.05%.The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SCYNEXIS Stock Up 0.2%

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $0.8160 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of SCYNEXIS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 368,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

