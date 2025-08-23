SEI Investments Company $SEIC Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SEI Investments worth $41,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,773,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9,563.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 470,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,526,000 after buying an additional 465,646 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 532,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,907,000 after buying an additional 277,252 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,407,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 756,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,358,000 after buying an additional 209,850 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $90.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.50. SEI Investments Company has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.72 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,122,258. The trade was a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $443,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $115,375. This trade represents a 79.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,126 shares of company stock valued at $15,540,849. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

