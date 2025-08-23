SFE Investment Counsel Increases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $3,188,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $177.99 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

